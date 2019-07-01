UrduPoint.com
AKEL Party Leader Says To Discuss Cyprus Dispute With Russian Foreign Minister On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:01 PM

Secretary-General of the Cypriot Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) Andros Kyprianou told Sputnik on Monday that he would discuss Cyprus settlement and bilateral ties with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday

"Well of course first of all the Cyprus issue [will be discussed during meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday] and the current deadlock existing on the island, and then the bilateral relations between Russia and Cyprus," he said.

Cyprus has been long de facto divided into the Republic of Cyprus and the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. In 1974, Turkey sent its troops to the island in response to an attempted coup by the Greek military. As a result, Ankara occupied nearly 40 percent of the country's territory, where the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was proclaimed in 1983. Turkey has so far remained the only nation in the world that recognizes the republic as a sovereign state.

