Akina-andkhoy Railway Line Construction Resumed In Afghanistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022) In accordance with the agreement signed earlier between the Turkmendemiryollary Agency and the Afghan Railway Organization, engineers and railroad specialists from Turkmenistan with all necessary machinery and equipment arrived at the town of Akina to continue the construction of the Akina-Andkhoy railway line on June 5, 2022.

In the town of Akina, railway workers from Turkmenistan were received by the heads of the Railways Organization and other departments of the Balkh province of Afghanistan.

As is known, the construction of this railway line with a length of 30 km began on July 25, 2019. However, for various reasons, including restrictions due to the spread of the pandemic, construction works were stopped when 29 kilometers and 200 meters of railway were built. It is assumed that the remaining 800 meters of the railway track will be laid within one month.