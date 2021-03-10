Akkuyu NPP Construction to Bring Russia-Turkey Energy Cooperation to New Level - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The successful implementation of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Turkey will bring Ankara-Moscow energy cooperation to a new level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I would also like to thank all the participants in the construction of the Akkuyu NPP and once again express my confidence that the successful implementation of this, without exaggeration, the flagship project will not only bring bilateral cooperation in the energy sector to a qualitatively new level, but, in general, will further promote the multi-field Russian-Turkish partnership, strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between the people of our countries," Putin said at the official launch ceremony of the construction of NPP's energy unit 3.

The Russian president also said that joint Russian-Turkish efforts made the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in accordance with the agreed schedule possible despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even the well-known difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic could not prevent the consistent implementation of the Akkuyu project," Putin said.