Akkuyu NPP Site In Turkey Not Damaged After New Earthquake - Russia's Rosatom

Published February 21, 2023

Akkuyu NPP Site in Turkey Not Damaged After New Earthquake - Russia's Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) received no damage after new earthquakes in Turkey, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday.

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD reported two earthquakes in Turkey's Hatay province on Monday, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.

4 and 5.8. According to the latest data, six people were killed.

"Based on the results of the inspection carried out by Akkuyu Nuclear specialists, no deviations or damage were found. Construction and installation work at the site continues," the company said in a statement.

