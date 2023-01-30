UrduPoint.com

Akkuyu NPP's 1st Reactor Planned To Be Launched Before Year-End - Turkish Energy Minister

Akkuyu NPP's 1st Reactor Planned to Be Launched Before Year-End - Turkish Energy Minister

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The first reactor of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is planned to be launched before the end of the year, but fuel can be loaded into the reactor earlier, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday.

"We hope to put the first reactor into operation before the end of the year, perhaps fuel will be loaded earlier, this issue is currently being studied," Donmez told an energy forum.

All the four are planned to be launched within four years, the minister added.

