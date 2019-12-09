UrduPoint.com
Akkuyu Project Company, Operator Sign Deal To Connect NPP To Turkish Power Grid

The Akkuyu Nukleer project company said Monday it and Turkish system operator TEIAS had signed an agreement to connect the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), being built with Russian participation, to the Turkish power grid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The Akkuyu Nukleer project company said Monday it and Turkish system operator TEIAS had signed an agreement to connect the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), being built with Russian participation, to the Turkish power grid.

"The agreement will allow Akkuyu Nukleer JSC and TEIAS to carry out full-scale work to create a power distribution scheme for the Akkuyu NPP, which includes six high-voltage power lines to connect the Akkuyu NPP to Turkey's power supply system," it said.

