Aksyonov Orders to Pepare North Crimean Canal to Receive Water From Dnieper

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, instructed the committee on water management to prepare the North Crimean Canal to receive water from the Dnieper River.

"It looks like we won't need desalination plants.

I gave the command to the chairman of the State Committee for Water Management and Land Reclamation of the Republic of Crimea, Igor Vail, to prepare the North Crimean Canal to receive water," Aksyonov said on Telegram.

Previously, Ukraine provided up to 85% of the needs of Crimea in fresh water through the North Crimean Canal coming from the Dnieper River. However, after the reunification of Crimea with Russia, the supply of water through the canal to the republic was completely stopped unilaterally.