Al Ain Zoo hosts XTrail Run Challenge

AL AIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Al Ain Zoo has hosted the adventurous XTrail Run Challenge for the second consecutive time, in which around 150 individuals participated, running amidst the Zoo's distinctive natural surroundings.

Participants in various categories and age groups started the race at 7:00 am from the mountain biking area overlooking Al Ain Safari, following different distance routes of 1, 3, 5, and 10 kilometres.

The race is organised to promote sports awareness and support community initiatives and activities that, in turn, enhance the community's health.