Al Ain Zoo Hosts XTrail Run Challenge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
AL AIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Al Ain Zoo has hosted the adventurous XTrail Run Challenge for the second consecutive time, in which around 150 individuals participated, running amidst the Zoo's distinctive natural surroundings.
Participants in various categories and age groups started the race at 7:00 am from the mountain biking area overlooking Al Ain Safari, following different distance routes of 1, 3, 5, and 10 kilometres.
The race is organised to promote sports awareness and support community initiatives and activities that, in turn, enhance the community's health.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
More Stories From World
-
Norway salmon farms turn to veggie menu4 minutes ago
-
SMA engages Sharjah Heritage Days with dynamic workshops, free museum access4 minutes ago
-
Gifts distributed to Iraqi Umrah performers at Jadidat Arar Border crossing on Founding Day4 minutes ago
-
Media experts Call for monitoring outcomes of digital platforms, AI programs24 minutes ago
-
Snow tourism mania heats up China's "furnace city"24 minutes ago
-
Messi the creator as Miami win in MLS opener24 minutes ago
-
Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Egyptian counterpart in Brazil24 minutes ago
-
"Article 20" stays in top spot of China's box office chart24 minutes ago
-
'Barbarians at the gates': US evangelicals back Trump as their defender34 minutes ago
-
China, Singapore share prospects for aviation maintenance sector: practitioners34 minutes ago
-
Economic Watch: Chinese companies ride RCEP momentum to boost exports34 minutes ago
-
Xavi confident of Barca getting past Napoli after 'undeserved' draw34 minutes ago