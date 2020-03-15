UrduPoint.com
Al Aqsa Mosque, Dome Of Rock In Jerusalem Closed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 07:40 PM

Al Aqsa Mosque, Dome of Rock in Jerusalem Closed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) prayer halls of the Al Aqsa mosque and Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem have been closed due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), media reported on Sunday.

According to the Palestinian Ma'an news agency, citing the director of the Al Aqsa mosque, Ahmed Omar Kiswani, the Waqf, the Islamic body that manages the Temple Mount compound, decided to shut down the halls amid the pandemic and hold all prayers in the courtyard of the Al Aqsa mosque.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, built on ruins of Jewish temples on the Temple Mount, are considered to be islam's third holiest sites.

So far, Israel has confirmed over 190 disease cases of the disease, while 38 people in Palestine tested positive for COVID-19.

