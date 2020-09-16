Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem to Be Closed for Prayers for 3 Weeks Over COVID-19 - Reports

Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, will be closed for all visits and prayers for three weeks as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Palestinian media reported on Wednesday, citing religious officials

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, will be closed for all visits and prayers for three weeks as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Palestinian media reported on Wednesday, citing religious officials.

According to the Wafa news agency, the suspension of entry to the mosque will go into effect after Friday's prayer.

On Wednesday, Palestine recorded 963 COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, while the total number of those infected in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza, has reached 42,379.