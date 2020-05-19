Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem to Welcome Worshipers Back Inside After Ramadan - Reports

The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem will reopen its prayer halls to worshipers after the Eid Al Fitr holiday next week, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, Palestine's WAFA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Waqf Islamic religious trust

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem will reopen its prayer halls to worshipers after the Eid Al Fitr holiday next week, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, Palestine's WAFA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Waqf Islamic religious trust.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, which are considered to be islam's third-holiest sites, were closed due to the spread of the coronavirus disease in mid-March.

The decision to open the shrine followed a thorough evaluation of the COVID-19 situation and upon consultations with health experts.

So far, Palestine has confirmed 567 coronavirus cases, with 59 of them in East Jerusalem. A total of 464 Palestinians have recovered, and four have died since the outbreak.