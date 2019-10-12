UrduPoint.com
Al-Arabiya Journalist Arrested In Turkey For Covering Military Operation In Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:28 PM

Turkish authorities arrested on Saturday a Syrian journalist, Zidan Zanklo, employed by the Saudi Al-Arabiya broadcaster, for reporting on Operation Peace Spring, Ankara's recently launched offensive in north Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Turkish authorities arrested on Saturday a Syrian journalist, Zidan Zanklo, employed by the Saudi Al-Arabiya broadcaster, for reporting on Operation Peace Spring, Ankara's recently launched offensive in north Syria.

According to Al-Arabiya, Zanklo was picked up by a Turkish armored vehicle near the Syrian-Turkish border. His work permit was confiscated and visa canceled.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, targeting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Ankara justified its actions by claiming that the SDF are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization.

Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, and this sentiment has since been echoed by Russia, and a number of Arab and Western nations.

