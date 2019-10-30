UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Baghdadi's Death May End Up Reinvigorating Islamic State - Ex-US Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:40 AM

Al-Baghdadi's Death May End Up Reinvigorating Islamic State - Ex-US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The assassination of Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi could lead to the reinvigoration of the movement under a more radical and less reclusive leader, former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that US forces hunted down al-Baghdadi in Syria's Idlib province. Trump said al-Baghdadi blew up himself and three accompanying children by detonating a suicide vest when he was trapped at the end of a tunnel.

"His [al-Bagdhadi's] removal may well lead to a reinvigoration of the movement under a less reclusive leader," Freeman, who also served as US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, said. "The problem with assassinating leaders is that one cannot know for sure who will succeed them and whether the successor will be more or less effective than his dead predecessor.

"

Although al-Baghdadi was the founding father of the Islamic State, Freeman added, in recent years he has been essentially absent and invisible.

"He therefore did not seem to have much grip on the members of the Islamic State. It is not clear what role he played in the Islamic State's territorial expansion or its collapse," he said.

The assassination of al-Baghdadi may affect US politics or even distract voters from the continual ratcheting up of the impeachment process against President Donald Trump, Freeman acknowledged. However, with respect to the situation in Syria, little will change.

"In the real world of contention for control of Syria, it is unlikely to mean much," he concluded.

Chas Freeman is a lifetime director of the Atlantic Council and served as US Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d'affaires at the US embassies in Beijing and Bangkok. Freeman also held several senior level positions at the Department of Defense.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist World Syria Russia Trump Suicide Beijing Idlib Bangkok Lead Saudi Arabia May Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE set to run for second term in IMO Council

4 hours ago

Gargash meets Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affair ..

4 hours ago

King of Jordan meets Abdullah bin Zayed in Riyadh

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leading UAE&#039;s delegation t ..

5 hours ago

Emirati scholar in UK demonstrates UAE’s success ..

6 hours ago

Gargash meets with Cameroonian Minister

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.