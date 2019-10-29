Al-Baghdadi's Number One Replacement To Head Islamic State Killed By US Troops - Trump
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 06:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the top replacement for the recently terminated Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to head the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) has also been eliminated by US forces.
"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," Trump said via Twitter. "Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also dead!"