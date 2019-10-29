UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Baghdadi's Number One Replacement To Head Islamic State Killed By US Troops - Trump

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 06:50 PM

Al-Baghdadi's Number One Replacement to Head Islamic State Killed By US Troops - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the top replacement for the recently terminated Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to head the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) has also been eliminated by US forces.

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," Trump said via Twitter. "Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also dead!"

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Trump Top

Recent Stories

November at Al Hosn: Experience events across Abu ..

23 minutes ago

NCM participates in WMO Joint Management Group Mee ..

38 minutes ago

Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happene ..

46 minutes ago

PTCL concludes month-long campaign on Breast Cance ..

58 minutes ago

Students have greater role to project Kashmir caus ..

1 hour ago

NPM Group CEO named finalist at MEED Awards 2019 f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.