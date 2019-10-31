UrduPoint.com
Al-Baghdadi's Remains Buried At Sea In Undisclosed Location After ID Confirmed - CENTCOM

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The United States buried the remains of Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group founding leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at sea within 24 hours of his death, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing.

"Following collection of samples for formal DNA analysis, Baghdadi's remains were buried at sea in accordance with the law of armed conflict within 24 hours of his death," McKenzie said on Wednesday.

McKenzie did not provide information about which sea Baghdadi's remains were buried in.

Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was also buried at sea after he was killed in a US special operations raid in Pakistan on May 2, 2011.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi had been killed in Syria by US special operation forces. Trump said Baghdadi was under Defense Department surveillance for quite some time before the conditions were ripe to eliminate him.

