Al-Baha To Host Fourth Saudi Cycling Championship Tomorrow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Al-Baha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The fourth edition of the Saudi Arabia Cycling Championship for men and women will start tomorrow in Al-Baha Region. The two-day event is organized by the Saudi Cycling Federation under the supervision of the Ministry of Sport's regional branch.
Director of the Ministry’s Al-Baha branch Bandar bin Saad Al-Ghamdi stated that 16 clubs will participate in the championship, with a total of 115 male and female athletes competing.
The first day of the competition will take place on the Al-Aqiq Governorate Road, with the men’s race covering 70 km and the women’s race spanning 30 km. On the second day, races will be held on the Sakhwan Road, where men will race over 130 km and women over 45 km.
