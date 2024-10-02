Open Menu

Al-Baha Undersecretary Inaugurates National Pomegranate Festival

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Al-Baha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Under the patronage of Al-Baha Region Governor Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Al-Baha Region Undersecretary Dr. Abdulmonem bin Yaseen Al-Shehri inaugurated the 13th annual Pomegranate Festival on Tuesday.

Organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture branch in Al-Baha Region, the festival showcases the finest pomegranates.

More than 75 exhibitors are showcasing pomegranates cultivated across Al-Baha. The five-day festival also includes workshops on sustainable agricultural practices for farmers, families, and children, who can enjoy various entertainment programs.

