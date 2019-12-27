Al-Bina Alliance in Iraqi Parliament Accuses President Salih of Violating Constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

Iraqi lawmakers from the al-Bina alliance accused President Barham Salih of violating the country's constitution after he refused to nominate the coalition's candidate for the country's premiership

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Iraqi lawmakers from the al-Bina alliance accused President Barham Salih of violating the country's constitution after he refused to nominate the coalition's candidate for the country's premiership.

On Thursday, Salih submitted his letter of resignation to parliament after refusing to nominate the city of Basra's governor, Asaad al-Idani, to the post of the head the government.

"We were extremely surprised by the president's persistent intention to violate the constitution and refuse to entrust the candidate from the largest bloc [to form a new cabinet] under the pretext that this candidate was rejected by a number of political forces," the alliance said in a statement.

The lawmakers called on parliament to take legal measures against the president, as they considered his actions to have violated the basic law.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi decided to resign amid the mass rallies in the country in late November. According to the Iraqi constitution, a successor to the outgoing minister should be nominated by the largest bloc or alliance in parliament. In mid-December, the al-Bina alliance, as the biggest bloc in parliament, announced its intent to propose a candidate, suggesting al-Idani for the post.

Nationwide protests in Iraq began in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against the protesters.