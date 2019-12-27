UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Bina Alliance In Iraqi Parliament Accuses President Salih Of Violating Constitution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

Al-Bina Alliance in Iraqi Parliament Accuses President Salih of Violating Constitution

Iraqi lawmakers from the al-Bina alliance accused President Barham Salih of violating the country's constitution after he refused to nominate the coalition's candidate for the country's premiership

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Iraqi lawmakers from the al-Bina alliance accused President Barham Salih of violating the country's constitution after he refused to nominate the coalition's candidate for the country's premiership.

On Thursday, Salih submitted his letter of resignation to parliament after refusing to nominate the city of Basra's governor, Asaad al-Idani, to the post of the head the government.

"We were extremely surprised by the president's persistent intention to violate the constitution and refuse to entrust the candidate from the largest bloc [to form a new cabinet] under the pretext that this candidate was rejected by a number of political forces," the alliance said in a statement.

The lawmakers called on parliament to take legal measures against the president, as they considered his actions to have violated the basic law.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi decided to resign amid the mass rallies in the country in late November. According to the Iraqi constitution, a successor to the outgoing minister should be nominated by the largest bloc or alliance in parliament. In mid-December, the al-Bina alliance, as the biggest bloc in parliament, announced its intent to propose a candidate, suggesting al-Idani for the post.

Nationwide protests in Iraq began in early October and developed in waves of escalation. People demand the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against the protesters.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Governor Parliament Iraq Basra Alliance October November Post From Government

Recent Stories

Kazakh Interior Ministry Opens Preliminary Investi ..

19 seconds ago

Motorists advised to avoid unnecessary travel in f ..

21 seconds ago

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes lower ahead of holiday ..

27 seconds ago

Top court approves for preliminary hearing govt’ ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Retires Launch Vehicle With Ukrainian Contr ..

6 minutes ago

There Were No People Inside House Hit by Plane in ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.