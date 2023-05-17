Al-Hamra Arts Council to organise 'Classical Music Night' on May 18

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 07:55 PM

The Lahore Arts Council would hold a musical event titled "Classical Music Night" to promote classical music, on May 18 at hall number-II, by 7 P.M. at Alhamra Arts Center, here

Regarding the classical night festival, Director Alhamra Subha Sadiq told APP that the purpose of arranging this night is to pay tribute to our classical legend singers.

Alhamra has played its role in the survival and protection of this art responsibly and this journey will continue, he added.

In this show, leading singers Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan, Nadeem Riaz Malik and Nadir Ali Khan will grace the event, while executive director Saleem Saghir will be the host of this show.

