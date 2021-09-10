UrduPoint.com

Al-Hol Refugee Camp In Northern Syria Poses 'Big Threat'- Syrian Democratic Council

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Al-Hol refugee camp in northern Syria represents a great danger, Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States and member of the Presidential Committee, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

"It is not a good situation, and I believe it is a big threat. You know, it is like a bomb," Saker said. "That's why we asked the international community to help us with that, to support us. Even support us financially and with education, with many things, or at least to ask their countries to take them back because many countries refuse to take their citizens back, it is a big issue."

Saker has warned that there are a lot of sleeping terrorist cells in Syria, and stressed that this is one of the main matters they are discussing with the United States.

"This is one of our goals or the main issue that we are talking about with the Americans. They promised us. We asked them to stay until we finish this war against this ISIS [Islamic State terrorist group banned in Russia]," Saker said.

"There is cooperation with America for fighting the sleeping cells, and to fight this threat."

Saker continued to say that it is also vital to find these sleeping cells to improve the infrastructure, to improve the lifestyle.

"It is one of the main issues, we have to do it and we asked for that," he said. "For example, if our region will be in good situation for living - for foods, for work, for stability - in this case, the sleeping cells and other threats will reduce."

The Al-Hol camp is home to over 60,000 refugees, mostly women and children from the families of militants from the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Moscow and Damascus have consistently warned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation at the camp, located in the US-controlled area around the At Tanf military base.

