'Al-Islamad-Turkestani' Group Behind Attack on Turkish Patrol in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Militants of the "Al-Islamad-Turkestani" group were behind a bomb attack on a Turkish patrol in the Idlib de-escalation zone, in which one Turkish soldier was killed, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, told a briefing.

"According to the information received by the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties, the militants of the Al-Islamad-Turkestani group were involved in the attack, which activated IEDs during the movement of the Turkish military convoy near the ammunition depot of the terrorist group," Zhuravlev said.

He said that a car from the Turkish military convoy had been blown up by an improvised explosive device on May 27, at about 10.40 a.m. while patrolling along the M4 highway in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the vicinity of the Inzik settlement.

"One Turkish soldier who received multiple shrapnel wounds as a result of the explosion and was evacuated to Turkey, died," Zhuravlev added.