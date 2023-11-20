Open Menu

Al-Jasser Explores Transportation, Logistics Infrastructure In Djibouti

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Djibouti, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, along with a delegation from both the government and private sectors, visited Doraleh Port in the Republic of Djibouti to inspect transportation and logistics projects.

They were accompanied by the Saudi Ambassador to Djibouti, Faisal bin Sultan Al-Qabbani.

During his visit to Djibouti, Eng. Al-Jasser was briefed on the infrastructure and maritime operational capabilities there, including a visit to Damerjog Port, updates on the port's operations, and the adjacent free industrial zone.

Furthermore, he visited Djibouti International Free Trade Zone (DIFTZ), where a detailed presentation was given, encompassing a review of the region's potential and the promising investment opportunities it holds.

The visit precedes the fifth session of the Saudi-Djibouti Joint Committee, set to begin on Monday.

The committee aims to boost economic and trade exchange and explore avenues for cooperation.

