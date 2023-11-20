Open Menu

Al-Jasser Explores Transportation, Logistics Infrastructure In Djibouti

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Al-Jasser Explores Transportation, Logistics Infrastructure in Djibouti

Djibouti, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, along with a delegation from both the government and private sectors, visited Doraleh Port in the Republic of Djibouti to inspect transportation and logistics projects.

They were accompanied by the Saudi Ambassador to Djibouti, Faisal bin Sultan Al-Qabbani.

During his visit to Djibouti, Eng. Al-Jasser was briefed on the infrastructure and maritime operational capabilities there, including a visit to Damerjog Port, updates on the port's operations, and the adjacent free industrial zone.

Furthermore, he visited Djibouti International Free Trade Zone (DIFTZ), where a detailed presentation was given, encompassing a review of the region's potential and the promising investment opportunities it holds.

The visit precedes the fifth session of the Saudi-Djibouti Joint Committee, set to begin on Monday.

The committee aims to boost economic and trade exchange and explore avenues for cooperation.

Related Topics

Exchange Visit Saudi Djibouti From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

32 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

35 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

56 minutes ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

2 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

3 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

4 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

5 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

5 hours ago

More Stories From World