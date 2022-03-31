UrduPoint.com

Al Jazeera Broadcasts Video Of Healthy Ukrainian Troops Getting Out Of Ambulance In Irpin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Al Jazeera Broadcasts Video of Healthy Ukrainian Troops Getting Out of Ambulance in Irpin

Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera on Thursday broadcast a video footage apparently showing healthy Ukrainian soldiers getting out of an ambulance in the Kiev suburb city of Irpin, one of the hotspots in the Russian military operation near Kiev

Five Ukrainian soldiers could be seen getting out of a ambulance in Irpin, which was retaken from Russian forces this week, wearing military uniform and equipped with helmets and bullet-proof vests.

Five Ukrainian soldiers could be seen getting out of a ambulance in Irpin, which was retaken from Russian forces this week, wearing military uniform and equipped with helmets and bullet-proof vests.

Last week, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said that a Ukrainian nationalist unit attacked an ambulance in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, adding that four health workers died in the incident.

