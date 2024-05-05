Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Al Jazeera condemns Israel's 'criminal' decision to close offices

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Qatar-based network Al Jazeera on Sunday condemned as "criminal" a move by the Israeli government to ban the broadcaster from operating over its coverage of the Gaza war.

"We condemn and denounce this criminal act by Israel that violates the human right to access information," the channel said in a statement, adding that it would take legal action.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday his government had decided unanimously to close the channel, and hours later it went off-air.

Al Jazeera has been the focus of months of criticism by Netanyahu and his government in the latest round of a long-running feud that began well before Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

The network said it would "pursue all available legal channels through international legal institutions in its quest to protect both its rights and journalists, as well as the public's right to information".

"Israel's ongoing suppression of the free press, seen as an effort to conceal its actions in the Gaza Strip, stands in contravention of international and humanitarian law," the broadcaster said.

"Israel's direct targeting and killing of journalists, arrests, intimidation and threats will not deter Al Jazeera from its commitment to cover," it added.

Since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, Al Jazeera has aired continuous on-the-ground reporting on the effects of Israel's campaign.

The network's office in Gaza has been bombed in the conflict and two of its correspondents have been killed.

Israel's Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said he had issued the order to shutter the channel, confiscate equipment and restrict broadcasting to Al Jazeera's websites in a separate joint statement with Netanyahu.

Al Jazeera said its crew accreditations had been withdrawn and Israel had banned media service providers from transmitting its broadcasts.

