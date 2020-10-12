UrduPoint.com
Al Jazeera Investigation Implicates Cypriot Officials in Selling Passports to Criminals

Several prominent Cypriot officials, including parliamentary speaker Demetris Syllouris, have been implicated by the Al Jazeera broadcaster as participating in a plan to sell passports to foreign criminals, according to a fresh investigation published on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Several prominent Cypriot officials, including parliamentary speaker Demetris Syllouris, have been implicated by the Al Jazeera broadcaster as participating in a plan to sell passports to foreign criminals, according to a fresh investigation published on Monday.

The broadcaster published a one-hour long investigative report on YouTube, which alleged that Cypriot officials offered criminals the potential to purchase an EU passport through the country's citizenship by investment scheme.

Two months ago, the broadcaster published a leak of more than 1,000 documents that appeared to show that criminals were able to receive passports through the scheme, which allows those who invest at least $2.

5 million in the European country to gain citizenship.

According to the broadcaster, several leading Cypriot figures, including Syllouris and lawmaker Christakis Giovanis, aided and abetted the scheme. Both officials have subsequently denied any wrongdoing.

The Cypriot citizenship by investment scheme is believed to have raised up to 9.7 billion Euros ($11.4 billion) for the country's economy since its introduction in 2013, as part of efforts to combat a severe financial crisis. The government has, on multiple occasions, stripped holders of the so-called golden passports.

