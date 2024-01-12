Open Menu

Al Jazeera Rejects Israel Army Claims Against Slain Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Al Jazeera rejects Israel army claims against slain journalists

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Employer Al Jazeera, family members and Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday rejected claims by the Israeli army that journalists it killed in a Gaza air strike were "terror operatives".

Al Jazeera staffer Hamza Wael Dahdouh and freelancer Mustafa Thuria, who also worked as a video stringer for AFP and other news organisations, were killed on Sunday while they were on an assignment for the Qatar-based channel in the city of Rafah.

"Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns and wholly rejects - and indeed expresses its very considerable surprise at - the Israeli army's false and misleading attempts to justify the killing of our colleague Hamza Wael Dahdouh and other journalists," the network said in a statement.

"Hamza Wael Dahdouh was among a group of journalists from various media organizations (also including Mustafa Thuria) covering the IDF's (Israeli military's) devastating bombing... He, like so many journalists before him, was killed simply for doing his job," Al Jazeera added.

Related Topics

Army Gaza Job Sunday Family Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

11 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

11 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

11 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

11 hours ago
Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

11 hours ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

11 hours ago
 Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

11 hours ago
 IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

IMF Board approves $700 mln for Pakistan

11 hours ago
 12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: ..

12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: SSGC

11 hours ago
 Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab live ..

Variety of investment opportunities in Punjab livestock sector: Ibrahim Hassan

11 hours ago

More Stories From World