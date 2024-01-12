Al Jazeera rejects Israel army claims against slain journalists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Employer Al Jazeera, family members and Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday rejected claims by the Israeli army that journalists it killed in a Gaza air strike were "terror operatives".

Al Jazeera staffer Hamza Wael Dahdouh and freelancer Mustafa Thuria, who also worked as a video stringer for AFP and other news organisations, were killed on Sunday while they were on an assignment for the Qatar-based channel in the city of Rafah.

"Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns and wholly rejects - and indeed expresses its very considerable surprise at - the Israeli army's false and misleading attempts to justify the killing of our colleague Hamza Wael Dahdouh and other journalists," the network said in a statement.

"Hamza Wael Dahdouh was among a group of journalists from various media organizations (also including Mustafa Thuria) covering the IDF's (Israeli military's) devastating bombing... He, like so many journalists before him, was killed simply for doing his job," Al Jazeera added.