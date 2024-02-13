Open Menu

Al Jazeera Says 2 Journalists Severely Wounded In Gaza Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera said Tuesday two of its journalists were severely wounded in an Israeli strike in Gaza's southern city of Rafah

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera said Tuesday two of its journalists were severely wounded in an Israeli strike in Gaza's southern city of Rafah.

Reporter Ismail Abu Omar's life is at risk after he had his right leg amputated, while doctors are attempting to save the left one, Al Jazeera said quoting an emergency physician.

Cameraman Ahmad Matar was described by Al Jazeera as being in a "serious condition" after being targeted by an Israeli drone in northern Rafah.

The health ministry in Gaza said the two were hit in a strike from an Israeli warplane in the Moraj area.

Two other Al Jazeera journalists have been killed during Israel's war in Gaza, while bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh was wounded.

