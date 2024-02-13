Al Jazeera Says 2 Journalists Severely Wounded In Gaza Strike
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera said Tuesday two of its journalists were severely wounded in an Israeli strike in Gaza's southern city of Rafah
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera said Tuesday two of its journalists were severely wounded in an Israeli strike in Gaza's southern city of Rafah.
Reporter Ismail Abu Omar's life is at risk after he had his right leg amputated, while doctors are attempting to save the left one, Al Jazeera said quoting an emergency physician.
Cameraman Ahmad Matar was described by Al Jazeera as being in a "serious condition" after being targeted by an Israeli drone in northern Rafah.
The health ministry in Gaza said the two were hit in a strike from an Israeli warplane in the Moraj area.
Two other Al Jazeera journalists have been killed during Israel's war in Gaza, while bureau chief Wael al-Dahdouh was wounded.
Recent Stories
Textile Mill faces loss of millions of rupees as fire erupts
RPO directs zero tolerance policy against kite flying
US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to reject it
CIA officers directed to accelerate operation against drug dealers, car & bike l ..
Revolutionary reforms made in Punjab's Sehat Sahulat Program: Minister
7 day Anti- polio campaign to begin in Feb 26 in Nawabshah
CM chairs 40th cabinet meeting, approves provision of 10,000 interest free e-bik ..
IGP chairs police executive board meeting
CAN expresses shock over civil society rep's exclusion from IEA moot
Experts for amending laws to harness family, society relationship
Rs 2.2b collected through e-Abiana System
Tapmad Scores Big: The Ultimate Destination for Sports Fans with Multi-Year Righ ..
More Stories From World
-
US Senate passes Ukraine aid bill, House likely to reject it3 minutes ago
-
CAN expresses shock over civil society rep's exclusion from IEA moot21 minutes ago
-
UNRWA funding freezes risk 'aiding' deaths in Gaza: Saudi official14 minutes ago
-
CIA, Mossad chiefs, Qatar PM meet Egyptians on Gaza truce: Egypt media3 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian forces killed 'at least 45 civilians' in January massacre: state-affiliated rights body3 minutes ago
-
Indian police fire tear gas as protesting farmers march to capital2 hours ago
-
Russia declares Estonian PM 'wanted' in war memorials spat3 hours ago
-
Ethiopian forces killed 'at least 45 civilians' in January massacre: state-affiliated rights body3 hours ago
-
Armenia says 4 killed in border flare-up with Azerbaijan2 hours ago
-
UN 'deeply concerned' about Senegal, seeks probe3 hours ago
-
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister4 hours ago
-
Mobile internet suspended in Senegal4 hours ago