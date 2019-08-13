Al Jazeera Uses Photo of Arms Depot Explosion in Story on Nuclear Blast in Northern Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Al Jazeera website used a wrong picture for its Tuesday's article about an explosion in Russia's Arkhangelsk Region, calling it a "skyfall nuclear blast," while in reality the photo showed an explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory.

The article claimed that experts linked the blast to Russia's Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, which was first revealed by Russian President Vladimir Putin last March.

But in reality, the picture showed one of the recent explosions at a military depot near the Russian town of Achinsk.

On Saturday, Russia's nuclear energy company Rosatom said that five of its employees had died in an explosion that happened on Thursday during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in Arkhangelsk Region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that, following the explosion, the background radiation levels were normal.