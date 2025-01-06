Al-Jouf Olive Festival Showcases Products From 43 Farmers, Five Companies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Sakaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The 18th Al-Jouf International Olive Festival provides an engaging experience for visitors, showcasing the journey of olives from their cultivation to the final product.
The event highlights Al-Jouf region's impressive olive production, which boasts over 23 million trees that yield more than 150,000 tons of table olives each year.
During the festival, 43 local farmers and five agricultural companies present their offerings to shoppers and visitors in search of high-quality olive oil, table olives, and related products.
In addition to competitive pricing, all products on display adhere to strict food safety standards. Before the festival, every product undergoes thorough testing at the Al-Jouf Municipality laboratory, which conducts seven essential analyses: acidity, rancidity, moisture, chemical content, oil blending, taste, and authenticity. Those products that meet these criteria receive a certification label, ensuring quality and safety for consumers.
