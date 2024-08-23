Al-Khaleej Club to play in group B of 2024 Asian Handball Championship

Dammam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The draw for the 27th Asian Championship for Handball Club Champions 2024 placed Al-Khaleej Club of Saudi Arabia in the second group, along with Al-Duhail of Qatar, Kazma of Kuwait, Ahli Sidab of Oman and Mes Kerman of Iran.

The draw ceremony was recently held in Doha, the Qatari capital, which will host the event from November 13 to 24. As many as ten clubs are participating in the championship, divided into two groups.

The first group combines: Kuwait of Kuwait, Al-Rayyan of Qatar, Al-Karkh of Iraq, Al-Shabab of Bahrain and Sharjah of the UAE. Al-Khaleej Club is the title holder of the last championship, 2023, through which it qualified to represent the Asian continent in the World Club Handball Championship 2024.