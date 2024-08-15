Al Madinah Region Development Authority Receives King Salman Charter for Architecture, Urbanism Award

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Al Madinah Region Development Authority has received the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism Award for its "Mihrab Project," in the category of unbuilt projects.
The project focuses on creating temporary prayer areas along travel routes and highways in the Madinah region. Originating in Madinah, the Mihrab Project aims to establish a distinct visual identity for temporary prayer areas and small mosques along roads in the region.
It focuses on enhancing urban spaces and expanding this concept nationwide by targeting key areas such as roads, parks, and remote communities.
The project includes improving ablution facilities and ramps for people with disabilities to facilitate prayer for travelers. The first phase involved renovating a prayer area on the Madinah-Yanbu highway. This award contributes to achieving the objectives of the King Salman Charter by enhancing urban projects across three categories: "built projects," "unbuilt projects," and "students' projects."
It encourages urban planning, interior design, and environmental architecture that balance modern development and heritage, promoting designs that enhance local identity while considering the environment and climate.
