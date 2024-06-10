Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah metro line ready to transport thousands of pilgrims during Hajj

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Line is used to transport pilgrims between the holy sites in Makkah, Mount Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina, helping them perform their rituals smoothly and more comfortably.

The metro stops at nine stations distributed across the holy sites and connected by a double railway 18 kilometers long. It has a capacity of 72,000 passengers per hour in one direction; it makes over 2,000 trips, helping ease the movement of pilgrims.

The metro travels at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour and can cover the distance between Mina and Arafat in about 20 minutes. The fleet consists of 17 trains, each with a capacity of 3,000 passengers, helping to transport more than 350,000 pilgrims between the various holy sites.

The stations are designed to facilitate pilgrims' movement.

To accommodate the large number of pilgrims, the waiting area is separated from the boarding area, and the boarding platform is separated from the departure platform.

The stations have connecting bridges designated to transport passengers to the ground floor from the opposite side, as well as ramps to transport passengers from the platform. Elevators make it easier for pilgrims to access the platforms, especially for the elderly and people with disabilities. The stations have 60 doors on each side to ensure smooth entry and exit of pilgrims.

The metro is environment friendly as it operates on electric power, with zero carbon emissions, contributing to the preservation of the environment at the holy sites area and the overall health of pilgrims.