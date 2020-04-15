UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen Addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:24 PM

The International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will holdthe second Jurisprudence Medical Symposium entitled'Outbreak of Coronavirus' via videoconferencing, on April 16, 2020

Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary-General, will deliver a speech at the symposium that brings togetherseveralprominent physicians and experts to discuss the Shariah provisions related to the novel Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).
The symposium will review the Shariah provisions on isolating the confirmed and suspected patients, social distancing, acts of worship, including congregational prayer, Friday prayer, and Ramadan fasting during the lockdown, personal hygiene, and the necessary precautions, especially adherence to health directives issued by the competent authorities.


The symposium will also examine the provisions on measures taken by the governments to restrict travel and suspend work, and provisions related to deaths, especially in ghusland takfeen (washing and shrouding the body of the dead), funeral prayer, and carrying and burying the dead.
The gathering shall address the significance of reliable media awareness that warnsagainst rumors and the provisions on the distribution of artificial respirators if the number of patients exceeds that of such equipment.

