Al-Othaimeen Affirms Strengthening Partnership With UN And International Organizations To Mitigate Impact Of COVID-19

Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:47 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th November, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, participated in the virtual meeting of the High-Level Interactive Dialogue held by the United Nations Secretary General, Mr.

António Guterres, with the heads of regional and other organizations on 23rd of November 2020. The meeting focused on the need to strengthen the collective response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ways to mitigate its impact on peace and security, combating terrorism, human rights and other aspects of life.
In his speech, Al-Othaimeen welcomed the United Nations Secretary General's call for a global ceasefire, and referred to the urgent appeal made by the OIC Secretary General to all parties to conflicts in the geographical areas of the OIC Member States in order to establish an immediate ceasefire, stop violence, protect their people, preserve lives and focus their attention on combating and preventing the spread of the Coronavirus, while seeking peaceful solutions to conflicts.


Al-Othaimeen expressed the OIC's readiness to strengthen its partnership with the United Nations and other regional organizations to support the values ​​of multilateralism, international cooperation and solidarity in combating the pandemic and facing global challenges to peace, security and development.

