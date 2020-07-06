Al-Othaimeen and EU Special Envoy Discuss Ways to Boost Bilateral Relations

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 5 July 2020 held talks via videoconference with the European Union (EU) Special Envoy to the OIC, Ambassador Michele Cervone d’Urso, on the occasion of the end of his term

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 5 July 2020 held talks via videoconference with the European Union (EU) Special Envoy to the OIC, Ambassador Michele Cervone d’Urso, on the occasion of the end of his term.

Talks centered on the importance of bilateral relations and partnership between the OIC and the EU and ways to enhance them on various levels and in various spheres.

The two sides also discussed issues of mutual interest, most notably the Palestinian cause, the situation in the African Sahel, counterterrorism, the combined efforts of the OIC and the EU to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the situation of the Rohingya Muslims.



Also significant, the OIC and the EU will hold a virtual senior officials’ meeting, on 15 July 2020, to discuss issues and areas of common interest.

The EU Special Envoy conveyed to the OIC Secretary General the greetings of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Mr Josep Borrell, and his desire to meet to continue consultations on issues of shared interest.