UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Othaimeen And EU Special Envoy Discuss Ways To Boost Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 02:35 PM

Al-Othaimeen and EU Special Envoy Discuss Ways to Boost Bilateral Relations

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 5 July 2020 held talks via videoconference with the European Union (EU) Special Envoy to the OIC, Ambassador Michele Cervone d’Urso, on the occasion of the end of his term

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 5 July 2020 held talks via videoconference with the European Union (EU) Special Envoy to the OIC, Ambassador Michele Cervone d’Urso, on the occasion of the end of his term.
Talks centered on the importance of bilateral relations and partnership between the OIC and the EU and ways to enhance them on various levels and in various spheres.

The two sides also discussed issues of mutual interest, most notably the Palestinian cause, the situation in the African Sahel, counterterrorism, the combined efforts of the OIC and the EU to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic, and the situation of the Rohingya Muslims.


Also significant, the OIC and the EU will hold a virtual senior officials’ meeting, on 15 July 2020, to discuss issues and areas of common interest.
The EU Special Envoy conveyed to the OIC Secretary General the greetings of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Mr Josep Borrell, and his desire to meet to continue consultations on issues of shared interest.

Related Topics

European Union July 2020 Muslim Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $42.93 a barrel F ..

1 hour ago

Indian army’s ceasefire violation leaves five ci ..

1 hour ago

Rain hampers rescue efforts after deadly Japan flo ..

11 minutes ago

Shanghai stocks jump soar on economic optimism

11 minutes ago

Honest CAA staffer hands over valuables to owner

11 minutes ago

Russia in Contact With All States That Can Make Im ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.