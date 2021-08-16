Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bilateral Relations

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received Mr. Faris Y. Asad, the new U.S. Consul General in Jeddah

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received Mr. Faris Y. Asad, the new U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, concurrently serving as the U.S.

Representative to the OIC, today, Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah.

The meeting addressed issues of common interest between the OIC and the U.S. within the framework of strengthening cooperation and promoting bilateral relations between the two sides.