Al-Othaimeen at Ministerial Conference: Women’s Participation in Political, Economic, Social and Cultural Life is an Imperative Necessity

Cairo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021) Under the auspices of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Arab Republic of Egypt hosted, in the New Administrative Capital on 8 July 2021, the eighth session of the Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Women, on the theme “Preserving the Gains of Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women in the Coronavirus pandemic and beyond”.

Addressing the opening ceremony, OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen said, “I come to you from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the land of the Two Holy Mosques and the Chair country of the Islamic Summit. I come to you from the host country of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. I come to you from a land where unprecedented attention and time are given to women issues, unlocking their full potential as a driving force for development across all areas of the Saudi Vision 2030, launched by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, with the blessing of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, may Allah enfold him in His protection.”

Placing on record his gratitude and appreciation to the Arab Republic of Egypt, along with the leadership of H.E. President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, for playing host to this session, at a time when there currently is a significant world focus on the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Secretary General said this speaks volumes for Egypt’s “high level of commitment and dedication to help the OIC achieve its overriding objectives of promoting joint Islamic action for women’s empowerment and participation in all spheres of society.

The Conference is taking place at a time when the world imperatively needs increased women’s participation in political, economic, social and cultural spheres, Dr Al-Othaimeen pointed out, explaining that great hopes are pinned on this event to adopt conclusions and recommendations tailored to the specific needs and challenges faced by women. He also stated that the Conference demonstrates the pursuit of the OIC “to send out a message to the wider Muslim community and the world at large that Islam, in its pristine and pure form, dignifies the status of women and treats them as an essential partner in all realms.”

On the follow-up to the implementation of the resolutions of the Conference’s seventh session (Ouagadougou, 2018), Dr Al-Othaimeen said, “Despite faltering coronavirus-induced challenges, and with the support of the Member States and coordination of the OIC relevant organs and institutions, the General Secretariat succeeded in conducting a fine record of related training sessions and workshops, along with preparing relevant studies and reports.