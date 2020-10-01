Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received Ambassador Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al-Busaidi, the Sultanate of Oman’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its permanent representative to the OIC

Riyadh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st October, 2020) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received Ambassador Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al-Busaidi, the Sultanate of Oman’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its permanent representative to the OIC. The meeting took place in Riyadh on Thursday, October 01, 2020 for the Secretary-General to bid farewell to Dr.

Al-Busaidi on the end of his tenure as ambassador and permanent representative.

The Secretary-General expressed his sincere thanks for the ambassador's efforts in strengthening the relations between the OIC's General Secretariat and the Sultanate. He praised Al-Busaidi's commendable representation of his country and stressed his deep appreciation for the prominent role of Oman in supporting the OIC's efforts and programs in the service of the Muslim world.