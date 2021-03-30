Al-Othaimeen Calls For Changing Attitudes Towards "People With Disabilities" Through The Media, Scholars And Society

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, delivered a speech before the 17th session of the thematic discussion of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), which was held virtually and discussed the issue of: “Promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities,” on 30 March 2021, in Jeddah

In his statement, the Secretary-General commended the discussion of the theme of the session, stressing that its importance had increased in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which had severely affected the enjoyment of human rights by this group.

In addition, Al-Othaimeen said that the OIC had prepared an action plan that provided a roadmap for policymakers to exchange knowledge and information among Member States on ways to improve the status of persons with disabilities, explaining that the OIC had included the promotion of the rights of persons with disabilities among the main goals in its Programme of Action 2025.

The Secretary-General called on all OIC Member States to take more concrete measures in order to create a legislative framework to remove psychological, social, cultural and environmental barriers to ensure equal rights for persons with disabilities. He also encouraged investing in reducing risks to prevent disability and engaging the media, scholars and the community in changing attitudes towards persons with disabilities, and promoting international cooperation with the UN and Member States to exchange knowledge and best practices for designing national plans and strategies and using assistive technologies to build the capacities of these persons.