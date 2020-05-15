UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Othaimeen Calls For The Transfer Of Successful Educational Experiences To The Least Developed Member States

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:52 PM

Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful Educational Experiences to the Least Developed Member States

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, emphasized that the efforts of Member States and sharing their successful experiences in facing the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the educational fields have had a direct impact on students and their future and hence the future of Member States

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, emphasized that the efforts of Member States and sharing their successful experiences in facing the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the educational fields have had a direct impact on students and their future and hence the future of Member States.

This was part of his speech at the Virtual Extraordinary Conference of Ministers of Education in Member States of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), held on May 14, 2020, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the slogan "Educational Systems in the face of Crises and Disasters: COVID-19."

Al-Othaimeen added that the educational field is among the most vital and developmental areas in the Muslim world, noting that since the outbreak of the pandemic,, the world countries have taken proactive precautions to curb infections among their peoples. "The education sector has been the first to be subjected to comprehensive quarantine procedures, which forced Member States to face great challenges to provide appropriate educational alternatives to reduce the negative effects of interruption of study," stated Al-Othaimeen.

.

The OIC Secretary General pointed out that though many Member States have managed to find enabling, effective, and rapid solutions through modern technology and artificial intelligence applications to ensure the continuity of the educational process,the conditions were not the same inseveral countries that lack technical and human resources and sufferfrom fragile economic conditions. He indicated that this has exacerbated the negative effects, the deprivation of some children and youth of education, and the increase in school dropout rates, especially in the least developed countries (LDCs).

Al-Othaimeen called on Member States that have advanced experiences in education and artificial intelligence to provide support and advice to the less fortunate countries to ensure the continuity of education therein. He added that the responsibility requires collective and serious action to face this common danger, as this would ensure a safe return to the classrooms.
The SecretaryGeneral stressed that the OIC and its various institutions have demonstrated their potential to launch a range of initiatives in the framework of a joint response to the requirements of the current stage and to assist Member States in facing this pandemic.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Same Saudi Arabia May 2020 Muslim Coronavirus OIC

Recent Stories

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

4 minutes ago

Department of Community Development announces &#03 ..

8 minutes ago

Around 3.4 million applications received under PM ..

14 seconds ago

Two highway robbers arrested after shootout in Fai ..

16 seconds ago

Kuwait's COVID-19 Case Count Grows by 885 to 12,86 ..

17 seconds ago

Russian Soccer Premier League to Resume Matches on ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.