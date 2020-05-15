Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful Educational Experiences to the Least Developed Member States

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, emphasized that the efforts of Member States and sharing their successful experiences in facing the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the educational fields have had a direct impact on students and their future and hence the future of Member States

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, emphasized that the efforts of Member States and sharing their successful experiences in facing the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the educational fields have had a direct impact on students and their future and hence the future of Member States.

This was part of his speech at the Virtual Extraordinary Conference of Ministers of Education in Member States of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), held on May 14, 2020, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the slogan "Educational Systems in the face of Crises and Disasters: COVID-19."

Al-Othaimeen added that the educational field is among the most vital and developmental areas in the Muslim world, noting that since the outbreak of the pandemic,, the world countries have taken proactive precautions to curb infections among their peoples. "The education sector has been the first to be subjected to comprehensive quarantine procedures, which forced Member States to face great challenges to provide appropriate educational alternatives to reduce the negative effects of interruption of study," stated Al-Othaimeen.

The OIC Secretary General pointed out that though many Member States have managed to find enabling, effective, and rapid solutions through modern technology and artificial intelligence applications to ensure the continuity of the educational process,the conditions were not the same inseveral countries that lack technical and human resources and sufferfrom fragile economic conditions. He indicated that this has exacerbated the negative effects, the deprivation of some children and youth of education, and the increase in school dropout rates, especially in the least developed countries (LDCs).

Al-Othaimeen called on Member States that have advanced experiences in education and artificial intelligence to provide support and advice to the less fortunate countries to ensure the continuity of education therein. He added that the responsibility requires collective and serious action to face this common danger, as this would ensure a safe return to the classrooms.

The SecretaryGeneral stressed that the OIC and its various institutions have demonstrated their potential to launch a range of initiatives in the framework of a joint response to the requirements of the current stage and to assist Member States in facing this pandemic.