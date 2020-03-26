UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen Calls On OIC Member States To Unite Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:13 PM

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed the OIC’s support to its Member States in their efforts to face COVID-19 pandemic, curb its spread, and eliminate it

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed the OIC’s support to its Member States in their efforts to face COVID-19 pandemic, curb its spread, and eliminate it.

Al-Othaimeen commended the precautionary measures taken by Member States to protect their citizens against the outbreak of the pandemic, calling on their citizens to adhere to those measures and to the decisions of their respective countries in the public interest.

The OIC SecretaryGeneral stressed the need not to spread or listen to rumors and to depend only on the reliable official sources for information to prevent any public confusion that would undermine the collective precautionary measures.

Al-Othaimeen also called on the governments of Member States, research institutions, and scientists of the Muslim world to work, join hands, and coordinate to expedite the production of a vaccine or a cure for COVID-19.

He asserted that the Muslim world should not stand on the sidelines while many countries in the world are striving to produce a successful drug to end the crisis that threatens the world, reiterating his confidence in the capabilities of the Muslim countries and their human resources to work, innovate, and produce.

Al-Othaimeen reiterated his appreciation for the efforts made by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), a specialize organ of the OIC, in assisting Member States through the support it allocated to counter this pandemic.

The OIC Secretary-General prayed to God Almighty to relieve the Muslim Ummah and the whole world from this scourge.

