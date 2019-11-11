Al-Othaimeen: Committed to Improving Work Procedures at the OIC

A two-day meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Intergovernmental Group of Experts kicked off at the Jeddah-based General Secretariat, on 10-11 November 2019, to review amendments to the rules of procedure of the meetings of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th November, 2019) A two-day meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Intergovernmental Group of Experts kicked off at the Jeddah-based General Secretariat, on 10-11 November 2019, to review amendments to the rules of procedure of the meetings of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

The meeting is the fourth in a series of meetings intended for an update of the rules of procedure of the CFM meetings, as per a resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers’ 43rd session (Tashkent, 2016).



In a statement read out on his behalf by Legal Department Director Ambassador Hassan Ali Hassan, Secretary General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen said the meeting has a cardinal role to play in advancing the work of the OIC.

The tasks and relations of the OIC have increased and expanded, Dr Al-Othaimeen explained, pointing out that the CFM rules of procedure reform meeting aims to raise to the highest standards the performance of the OIC.