Al-Othaimeen Congratulates The New Secretary General Of The Organization Of Islamic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 12:17 PM

His Excellency the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, extended his sincere congratulations to His Excellency Ambassador Hussein Ibrahim Taha (from the Republic of Chad), who has been elected as the new Secretary General for a five-year term starting from 17 November 2021

Niamey (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th November, 2020) His Excellency the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, extended his sincere congratulations to His Excellency Ambassador Hussein Ibrahim Taha (from the Republic of Chad), who has been elected as the new Secretary General for a five-year term starting from 17 November 2021.
Al-Othaimeen expressed his wishes for success to the new Secretary General, in his mission to continue working for promoting joint Islamic action, in the interest of the peoples and countries of the Islamic world.
His Excellency Ambassador Hussein Taha, was honored to take the oath after announcing his election as Secretary General of the organization, at the forty-seventh session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, which concluded its work today, November 28, 2020 in the Nigerian capital, Niamey.


On his part, Al-Othaimeen also thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the hosting state of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his crown prince, HRH Prince Muhammad bin Salman, may God preserve them, for their continuous trust and support during his tenure.

He also thanked His Highness the Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan for his continued support, in addition to all colleagues in the Foreign Ministry.

