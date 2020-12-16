Al-Othaimeen Congratulates Transitional Government and People of Sudan on Removal from State Sponsors of Terrorism List

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the government and the people of Sudan on the US administration’s decision to officially and definitively remove Sudan from thestate sponsors of terrorism list

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the government and the people of Sudan on the US administration’s decision to officially and definitively remove Sudan from thestate sponsors of terrorism list.

Al-Othaimeen stressed that this step is important for Sudan’s future and is taken within the framework of the efforts the transitional government has been exerting to restore Sudan to its normal relations with the international community after a long period of suffering due to Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The SecretaryGeneral expressed his great satisfaction with this long-awaited decision, stressing the OIC full support for the government of Sudan and its sincere endeavors aimed at achieving stability, development and prosperity for its honorable people.

He also praised the efforts of the long dialogue led by the Sudanese diplomacy with the US side, which was revealed by both of His Excellency Head of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Prime Minister, His Excellency Dr.

Abdullah Hamdok, in their statementsas they welcomed the US decision, and praised the efforts of some OIC Member States that remained supportive of lifting Sudan from the list of terrorism.



Al-Othaimeen explained that the OIC has been demanding, in all its meetings at the level of the Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers and through its communication with the US side, that Sudan should be removed from the list of terrorism.

The Secretary General expressed his hope that this step would be a promising start for a bright future and a prosperous comeback of Sudan to its rightful position in the regional and international arena.

He wished that it would enhance the leading role of Sudan in bolstering the joint Islamic action and Islamic solidarity.

The Secretary General called on the international community to support Sudan in this critical phase of its history, reiterating the OIC commitment to harnessing all its capabilities to support the transitional government in line with the resolutionsadopted in this regard, the last of which was the resolution on solidarity with Sudan adopted by the 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey - Republic of Niger, held on 27-28 November 2020.