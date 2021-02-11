Al-Othaimeen Congratulates UAE As "Hope Probe" Enters Orbit Around Mars

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the success of the "Hope Probe" interplanetary mission after the Probe successfully reached its orbit around Mars on its first attempt, making the UAE the first Arab and Islamic country and the fifth in history to reach the red planet

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, congratulated the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the success of the "Hope Probe" interplanetary mission after the Probe successfully reached its orbit around Mars on its first attempt, making the UAE the first Arab and Islamic country and the fifth in history to reach the red planet.

Al-Othaimeen expressed the OIC's pride in this scientific triumph, which is the most recent addition to a series of the UAE's breakthroughs due to the strenuous efforts and brilliant competencies of its people, and a message to Arab and Muslim youth that determination, ambition, and perseverance are the path to overcoming challenges, reaching global achievements, and leaving an indelible mark on the map of scientific and cultural tour de force worldwide.