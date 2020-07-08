UrduPoint.com
Al-Othaimeen Discusses Bilateral Relations With Bahraini Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 06:27 PM

Al-Othaimeen Discusses Bilateral Relations with Bahraini Foreign Minister

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, had a phone call with H.E. Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, during which the two sides reviewed the distinguished relations between the OIC General Secretariat and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Al-Othaimeen referred to the meeting he had late last year with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and highly commended the support and guidance received from the Bahraini King

Al-Othaimeen and Al-Zayani touched upon the OIC's efforts and those of its various organs to stem the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the level of Member States, commending their unrelenting efforts, including Bahrain, to protect their citizens and residents while maintaining sustainable economies despite the brunt of COVID-19 on almost all domains.

For his part, Al-Zayani thanked the Secretary-General for his initiatives noting the remarkable efforts the General Secretariat and its organs have been exerting to solidify Islamic solidarity and boost coordination among Member States. The Bahraini Minister also commended the firm, timely, and responsible Saudi procedures taken for the organization of the Hajj season this year, which aim to preserve Muslims' lives.

