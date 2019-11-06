Al-Othaimeen: IIFA’s Role in Combating Terrorism and Extremism is Essential

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, stressed that the chaos currently affecting some Islamic Fiqh (jurisprudential) authorities due to the mushrooming modern communication networks and the ease of access to the public opened the way for religion hijackers to bombard the cyberspace with thousands of baseless fatwas that do not reflect moderate Islam

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, stressed that the chaos currently affecting some Islamic Fiqh (jurisprudential) authorities due to the mushrooming modern communication networks and the ease of access to the public opened the way for religion hijackers to bombard the cyberspace with thousands of baseless fatwas that do not reflect moderate Islam.

Rather, they serve sedition and confusion among Muslims.

Addressing the 24th Session of the OIC International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) Conference hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai on 3-4 November 2019, Al-Othaimeen stated that the chaotic status of fatwa in the Muslim world underlines the IIFA’s important role in addressing terrorism and extremism and forging applicable authentic concepts that keep up with the pace of developments.



In his speech, Al-Othaimeen also stressed that it is important for the IIFA to continue its significant role in uniting Muslims and harmonizing their jurisprudential and intellectual approaches in a bid to achieve Muslims' unity and rapprochement.

"The political and economic solidarity among Member States will be more feasible when there is a balanced and convergent intellectual and religious environment, which the IIFA can help provide," added the OIC Secretary-General.

The OIC Secretary-General called on the scholars participating in the 24th Session of the IIFA Conference to stand up to the extremists, the deluded, and the callers for sectarianism through further spreading the message of moderation and tolerance and sparing no effort to lead Muslims to the true and noble essence of their religion.