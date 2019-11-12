UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Othaimeen: Islamic Social Finance Instruments Are Valuable Contributors To Social Development

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:15 PM

Al Othaimeen: Islamic Social Finance Instruments are Valuable Contributors to Social Development

Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) stated that Islamic Social Finance Instruments such as Zakat and Endowments (Waqfs) are among a wide range of tools introduced by Islam to combat poverty and consolidate public welfare

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2019) Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) stated that Islamic Social Finance Instruments such as Zakat and Endowments (Waqfs) are among a wide range of tools introduced by Islam to combat poverty and consolidate public welfare.
These, he noted, encourage the inter-exchange of riches and the redistribution of revenues and wealth.

He further added that the Waqf institution offered free education to many who became illustrious scientists and scholars.
These declarations were made in a statement by the Secretary General at a forum on Islamic Social Finance held in Jakarta on 12-13 November 2019, delivered on his behalf by the OIC Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs, Amb.

Ahmed Ssenyomo.
The symposium comes as part of the OIC’s efforts to promote Islamic Social Finance as an effective tool to mobilize funds to manage the issue of financial exclusion faced by the underprivileged in OIC Member States.
Al Othaimeen noted that Islamic Social Finance instruments could assist governments and societies in meeting innumerable developmental needs, and affirmed that, despite the considerable efforts put in, the official use of these instruments in favor of the poor, the destitute and the underprivileged, is still limited.

Related Topics

Poor Education Jakarta November 2019

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

8 minutes ago

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

1 hour ago

Two motorcyclists killed in road accidents in Fais ..

11 minutes ago

Hundreds of Protesters Rally Outside US Supreme Co ..

13 minutes ago

‘Cooperation with OPEC not on the cards,’ says ..

1 hour ago

Palestinian wounded in Israeli strike dies from in ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.