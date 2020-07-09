UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:38 PM

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 9 July 2020 in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, held a meeting with the new Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 9 July 2020 in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, held a meeting with the new Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, and congratulated him on the assumption of his new responsibilities.


The two sides discussed joint implementation mechanisms for the OIC-GCC cooperation agreement, and exchanged views on regional issues related to member states of both organizations.

Related Topics

Riyadh Saudi Arabia July 2020 Agreement Arab OIC

Recent Stories

Zakat Fund approves disbursement of AED92 million ..

25 minutes ago

US stocks open mixed as Nasdaq extends rally

4 minutes ago

Badiri Academy convenes a virtual panel discussion ..

39 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

2 hours ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

2 hours ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.